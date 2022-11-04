Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge in the NFL Week 9 betting market

This is a heck of a week if you like football.

After the high school playoffs continue Friday night across Montana, we’ll be treated to a handful of tantalizing college football matchups.

Will Tennessee continue its dream season by beating Georgia? Can Alabama come out of Death Valley with a victory? What about Clemson traveling to Notre Dame?

And that’s all before another drama-filled NFL Sunday.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Since 2010, Notre Dame is 66.7% as a home underdog. The Irish welcome a Clemson squad that has been pretty inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball.

Not to imply that Notre Dame has been the model of consistency this season, but it does appear to have figured a few things out after a puzzling loss to Stanford. I think too many people are holding that loss against the Irish and have soured on them in the marketplace.

I don’t trust the Tigers offense to cover more than a field goal on the road.

Pick: Notre Dame +3.5

Cal Poly at Montana, 6 p.m. Saturday

I don’t need to tell you the Griz (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Sky) are on a three-game losing streak and they need this game like blood. Well, with Cat-Griz looming in two weeks, Montana has to be desperate to put together a couple games and get some momentum moving forward before facing its bitter rival.

With nearly the entire roster hailing from California, Texas or Arizona, the Mustangs (1-7 overall, 0-5 Big Sky) will now try to rally the troops for a night game in Missoula on what could be a wet or even icy field. That’s not ideal for a team that prefers a warmer climate.

I don’t anticipate much rallying here. In fact, I think Cal Poly will lose its will to compete about halfway through the second quarter against this desperate Grizzlies squad who will likely leave their foot on the gas pedal.

Pick: Montana -26.5

Vikings at Commanders, 11 a.m. Sunday

Everyone seems to have caught Taylor Heinicke fever, and that’s fine. What’s being overlooked is the Vikings have the best wide receivers that the Commanders have seen since Week 3 when Philadelphia’s Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Heinicke has been a breath of fresh air for Washington fans, however I don’t think he will be able to generate enough offense to keep up with the amount of points allowed by the Commanders’ subpar secondary.

Pick: Vikings -3.5

Seahawks at Cardinals, 2:05 p.m. Sunday

You know how I know it’s a good time to fade the Seahawks? Geno Smith is getting MVP buzz. While the 10-year journeyman QB has exceeded expectations this season, one team he struggled against was the Cardinals back in Week 6.

Now back closer to full health, the Cardinals seem poised to get a much-needed win. With Seattle’s WR1 D.K Metcalf sidelined with a knee injury, the Cards can keep a little closer eye on Kenneth Walker III. As long as Walker doesn’t bust off any huge gains, I like Arizona to humble the Seahawks a bit.

Pick: Cardinals -2.5

Start 'em

The Chargers are banged up at wide receiver. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have both been ruled out. With Austin Ekeler already taking on a ton of volume in the pass game even when those two receivers are healthy, this leads me to believe there will be more opportunity for athletic tight end Gerald Everett. If not him, who?

Pick: Gerald Everett over 48.5 receiving yards

Sit 'em

We touched on this earlier, but I believe this is the week Geno Smith comes back down to earth. Smith did not light the Cardinals up during their first meeting. Also, given the amount of zone defense Arizona plays, Smith will be limited in how much damage he does with his legs.

Pick: Geno Smith under 275.5 pass + rush yards