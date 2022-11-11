Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge in the NFL Week 10 betting market

With the college football world still reeling from multiple upsets of brand-name teams last week and rivalry week still looming on the horizon, there is once again opportunity to be had on Saturday’s slate.

The NFL continues to be a crapshoot week-to-week, but I think we’ll be able to get things back on track Sunday.

And with college basketball entering the fold, this is just another reminder of how important it is to manage your bankroll responsibly.

Now onto the picks:

Notre Dame at Navy, 10 a.m. Saturday

We cashed with the Irish last week as they put a beat down on then-No. 4 Clemson. That was probably Notre Dame’s Super Bowl and who knows when those student-athletes stopped partying.

Now the Irish have to gather themselves and hit the road. Not only that, but Notre Dame must prepare to defense the option and a hungry Midshipmen team who will be playing in the biggest game of their season, save for Army-Navy.

If Notre Dame lacks the fire it had last week, it is in for a wakeup call.

Pick: Navy +16.5

Eastern Washington at Montana, 1 p.m. Saturday

In a disappointing season by Eastern Washington’s standards, knocking off the Griz would go a long way toward neutralizing the sour taste in the Eagles’ mouths.

Also, something tells me that Montana might be peaking ahead on the calendar to next week’s Cat-Griz tilt in Bozeman. I think Montana wins, but not by 19.

Pick: Eastern Washington +18.5

Jaguars at Chiefs, 11 a.m. Sunday

The Titans seem like a really tough team to play against. They’re chippy, physical and relentless. And the Chiefs had to play an overtime game against them late last Sunday.

Kansas City has a tendency to play down to its opponent as a big favorite, and its coming in tired after the OT win against Tennessee.

Now the Chiefs face a Jacksonville squad riding high off a comeback win last week. I'm betting the Jags are very motivated to keep their momentum going.

Pick: Jaguars +9.5

Colts at Raiders, 2:05 p.m. Sunday

I get that the Raiders seem like a way-too-obvious pick against the dysfunctional Colts. But why on earth is the line moving in Indianapolis’ favor?

Is the public really buying into Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday's recent press conference?

Saturday is great with the press, but I don’t see how that’s going to translate to coaching an NFL game. Does he even know how the headset works? Has he ever called a play before? This would be like a student driver getting behind the wheel for the first time ever on the 110 freeway through downtown Los Angeles.

I’m not going to over-think this one. Vegas is bad, but it can at least function.

Pick: Raiders -4.5

Start ’em

The Detroit and Chicago defenses leave quite a bit to be desired, so if you’re looking for overs this is where I’d start.

In his first game as a Bear, Chase Claypool managed just two receptions for 13 yards. However, he had six targets. So there’s already a clear path toward improvement. On Friday, Mark Grote of 670 The Score in Chicago noted that in a recent interview, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that Claypool’s workload would increase this week against the Lions.

With the Bears’ recent renaissance on the offensive side of the ball, I’m envisioning something in the neighborhood of five catches for 45-or-so yards and a great deal of upside with Claypool’s big-play potential.

Pick: Claypool over 34.5 receiving yards

Sit ’em

With the Chargers decimated at wide receiver, the collective eyes of the San Francisco defense will be on LA running back Austin Ekeler.

The 49ers have one of the most talented defenses in the league and now they’re rested coming off a bye. Game-planning for what has become a one-dimensional offense should not be a tall task.

Pick: Ekeler under 90.5 rush + receiving yards