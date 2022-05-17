Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge in the NFL futures market — Part 1

As Thom Yorke pointed out at the beginning of the opening track on Kid A, “Everything is in its right place.”

Much like Kid A – as music writer Steven Hyden later proved – was in fact the album that welcomed the world into the 21st century, the NFL Draft and schedule releases mark the beginning of the coming season.

There’s light at the end of the tunnel and the countdown is officially underway.

The only thing left to do is limber up before going through the rigorous mental gymnastics needed to justify why your favorite team has a chance to win the Super Bowl.

This is more difficult for some.

But if you’re a fan of teams like the Steelers, Commanders or Vikings, I’ll give you an ace up your sleeve that won’t expire until the season is well underway:

We just saw Rich Strike win the Kentucky Derby priced a little longer than 80-1. Anything can happen!

And if you’re a fan of teams priced outside of +8000 – Panthers, Bears, Giants, Jaguars, Seahawks, Falcons, Lions, Jets and Texans – I’m not entirely sure what to tell you other than: thank goodness sports betting exists.

But now that the NFL futures market is flush with season-long bets inviting our action, you can become a fan of another team or player.

In addition to Super Bowl winner, bettors can fire away on MVP winner as well as division and conference champions.

These types of futures bets are fun, but the expected win percentage is not profitable long term. When betting on something like MVP or Super Bowl winner, the number of random occurrences that can happen over the course of the season turns these wagers into extremely risky propositions.

I’m not telling you this because to discourage you from betting these markets. Betting should be fun and a small wager on the league’s MVP is fun to root for. But it’s important to have a realistic outlook when managing your bankroll.

Historically, futures with the best expected win percentage reside in the season win totals market.

There are a few reasons for this. Most importantly, the books point us in which direction we should be looking ahead of time.

As we know, there are 32 teams who each play 17 games. That’s a total of 272 games, and thus 272 possible wins to be distributed throughout the league.

Right now the projected win total across the NFL is 269. I reached that total by adding up the 31 season win totals currently offered on Sports Bet Montana. The Washington Commanders were not yet offered on Sports Bet Montana, so I used the 7.5 that Draft Kings has posted and added that to the tally.

What you’ll notice when the season draws near is that this league-wide total often increases. This is due to casual fans being more inclined to bet and root for overs than they are for unders.

For decades throughout the sports betting community, the rule of thumb for season win totals has been to bet under or pass. This is because the league-wide total that is first posted usually exceeded the maxim number of possible wins, and the numbers were rarely changed. As Stanford Wong explains in Sharp Sports Betting, this was because back when casinos were the only places to bet on sports, these establishments wanted to invite large bets that wouldn’t cash until after that season was done. The thinking here was that the casino could put that money to use during the season, and they’d make back the winnings and then some before it was time to settle up.

Now with so many books, like Intralot’s Sports Bet Montana, being only available online; there isn’t a lot they can do to make bettors’ money work for them compared to a hotel on the Vegas Strip. So these numbers have become sharper, especially upon initial release.

I also think that because we are currently living in the age of social media, the influx of information that can break at any moment throughout the day has created more liquidity in the season-win-total market. Thus there are what I view as two phases.

Currently, we are in Phase 1. With an implied league-wide win total sitting at 269 out of a possible 272, the books are telling is that now is our chance to bet any overs on teams that have us feeling bullish.

After training camps are underway and the 24-hour news cycle is flooded with PR teams gassing up their respective squads, we’ll enter what I view as Phase 2. Bettors should see win totals tick up by a game or half-game, and we can fade those late moves if we have a strong opinion.

Indianapolis Colts

After a nightmare 2021 that ended with a season-ending loss Week 18 in Jacksonville, the Colts return a solid core and swap out a couple key pieces. First, Matt Ryan will be the quarterback. Ryan takes over for Carson Wentz, who many writers and fans have blamed for Indy’s shortcomings a year ago. Injuries also plagued the Colts during the first part of the season, as they started the season 1-4 before rallying to nine wins. Assuming we see some positive regression on the injury luck, the addition of Ryan feels like it gives the Colts a similar ceiling to when Philip Rivers was under center in 2020.

Indianapolis also replaced Matt Eberflus, who left his post at defensive coordinator for the head coaching position of the Chicago Bears. Former Raiders DC Gus Bradley will take over the Colts’ defense. Bradley is probably best known for the assembly of Seattle’s Legion of Boom in the early 2010s. While Dan Quinn operated on the Seahawks staff for a longer period of time while they were one of the league’s most-feared defenses, Bradley was there for the beginning. He used that success as a launching pad into a head coaching role with the Jags while Quinn stayed in Seattle for a couple more years. More recently, he resurrected the Las Vegas Raiders defense from embarrassing to respectable during their 2021 playoff run. But his stint as Raiders DC was marred by his unwillingness to adjust his scheme against the Chiefs, no matter how many times his Cover 1 and Cover 3 looks were gashed by Patrick Mahomes and company. In creating a respectable defense with Vegas, Bradley was able to maximize the pass rush. Publicly refusing to make adjustments is never a great look, but I think that storyline became way bigger than it needed to be. Now in Indy, improving the pass rush is almost surely atop the list of priorities for the Colts defense. Bradley has shown he can do it, and the Colts have the personnel. If he can scheme a system that gets DeForest Buckner, Yannick Ngakoue and Kwity Paye into opposing backfields early and often, Indy will be a nightmare.

To put a bow on it: the Colts have addressed their main deficiencies during the offseason and there is a clear path to improvement. Even with their headaches in 2021, they still probably should have gotten to 10 wins.

Pick: Over 9.5 wins

Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s never a bad idea to buy low on the Steelers. You’ll hear this a million times, so allow me to get it out of the way: Pittsburgh has never had a losing record under head coach Mike Tomlin. I’m going to argue that if it was going to happen, it would have been last year with one of the league’s worst offensive lines and Ben Roethlisberger playing out his final season (which made for brutal and hilarious television) at quarterback. The team finished 9-7-1.

The division gets tougher this season. The Bengals have come into their own, the Ravens are always respectable and now the Browns have a legitimate playmaker at quarterback in Deshaun Watson. But the schedule will be Pittsburgh’s friend in 2022. With what many assume is a four-game suspension looming for Watson to start the season, the Steelers go to Cleveland in Week 3. Baker Mayfield is second on the Browns depth chart but with the drama surrounding him, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jacoby Brissett taking snaps against Pittsburgh’s vaunted defense. Another scheduling quirk that works in the Steelers’ favor is that they never leave the Eastern Time zone. That will give them a significant rest advantage later in the season, which is especially important with a team that seems to be built on a ground-and-pound offense with a physical defense. Finally, the AFC North plays its out-of-conference games against the AFC South. The Bucs will be a tall mountain to climb, but that game is in Pittsburgh. After Tampa, the Saints, Panthers and Falcons all have huge question marks up and down their rosters.

Obviously the O-line will need to improve upon last season for the Steelers. Theoretically, things can’t get much worse. What will also help that unit is having at least a semi-mobile quarterback under center, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett. The Steelers have enough talent at receiver, tight end and running back to hide their limitations at QB. And the way I see it, they’re far less limited at that position than they were in 2021.

Pick: Over 7.5 wins

Matthew Kiewiet is the managing editor for the Montana Standard and writer for frontpagebets.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@mtstandard.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

