Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge at the Mexico Open

The PGA Tour heads south of the border for the Mexican Open this week.

Thursday morning will be the first time a Tour event tees off on the Greg-Norman-designed Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

According to the Tour’s media site, Vidanta Vallarta needed renovations in order to meet Tour standards. The course has been converted to a par-71 from a par-73, which means two par-5s – Hole 4 and Hole 16 – are now par-4s. Holes 1-4 in addition to 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 are longer than their original design. The course runs 7,456 yards, making it the seventh longest on tour.

Wind can be a factor on the course, and several hazards are positioned so that the wind will carry mishits into water, waste areas, or one of 106 bunkers.

There are nine par-4s ranging from 297 yards to 520. Both the drivable, risk-reward par-4 and the 500-plus-yard par-4s will – at some point – require some scrambling to get out of trouble around the green.

According to PGA Splits 101, the 7,000 square-feet of greens at Vidanta Vallarta add up to create the 12th largest greens on Tour. With a stimpmeter reading of 10.5, these greens are slow.

Given we have no course history to consider, we’ll be guided by course-fit and recent form when placing our bets. Maybe throw in a little gut-feeling as well.

The information above tells us a few fairly obvious things. Bombers off the tee will have quite an advantage, especially because the rough is reportedly modest. As long as you keep the ball out of the water off the tee, you’ll be alright.

Because of the wind and vast amount of bunkers, scrambling, sand saves and play around the greens will be important. Slower greens allow for more margin of error when putting. So having a player who can putt is great, but it’s probably less important this week.

John Rahm is a huge favorite this week at +440. He’ll probably win, but that’s no fun. We’ll be digging a little deeper through the board and selecting players with more value.

Below I’ll go through my favorite bets for this week’s outright winner. Check the breakout box for the full betting card, which also includes top-20 finishes, matchups and first-round leader. Shot-tracking data is according to Data Golf and PGATour.com unless stated otherwise.

Gary Woodland +2100

One of the longest hitters on Tour, the 2019 U.S Open champ feels poised to break through for a win soon. Woodland’s notched three top-10s in his last six starts, including a pair of top-5s. His recent T8 at the Valero is also encouraging, given that TPC San Antonio is a great comp to Vidanta Vallarta.

Aaron Wise +3900

Inside 40-1 is tough to swallow for Wise. Nothing against the former Oregon Duck, but we’re rarely accustomed to seeing him priced at anything shorter than +5000. Wise has gained strokes off the tee in his last six starts. He’s also gained around and approaching the green in three of his last five tournaments. He has historically struggled putting at times. But as we’ve discussed, if there’s a deficiency you can get away with at Vidanta Vallarta, it seems to be putting.

Matt Jones +5400

When wind and sand pose a threat, Jones is never a bad bet. His elite short game earned him a T2 at TPC San Antonio his last time out, and those skills should come into play again. Jones, who grew up playing in windy conditions on the Australian coast, knows how to handle himself when Mother Nature makes scoring difficult. While known for his short game, he is sneaky-long off the tee. He’s gained strokes on the field with his distance in nine of his last 10 starts.

Scott Stallings +7900

Even though his stats will tell you he’s more of a putting specialist, Stallings has gained strokes on the field with his driving distance in his last four tournaments where shot-tracking data was available. After two straight top-20 finishes, he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage where he bled strokes on the green. I expect a bounce-back performance with the flat stick and another strong finish in a considerably weaker field.

Matthew Kiewiet is the managing editor for the Montana Standard and writer for frontpagebets.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@mtstandard.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

