Video: Relive Aubrie Rademacher's game-winning layup for Montana Tech

Aubrie Rademacher's go-ahead layup with 2.8 left in OT gave the Orediggers and first-year head coach Jeff Graham their first win of the season in the form of a 61-59 victory over Dickinson State last Friday.
Click here for the full game story.
Aubrie Rademacher's go-ahead layup with 2.8 left in OT gave the Orediggers and first-year head coach Jeff Graham their first win of the season in the form of a 61-59 victory over Dickinson State last Friday.
Click here for the full game story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Griz scored on five of their first six drives and didn't punt the entire game.
The Aggies have been on a historic scoring streak, Portland State won the Dam Cup, Montana fell in the Top 25 and players of the week were unveiled.
Blake Glessner made a field goal as time expired to keep the Bobcats undefeated in conference play.
The tourney will feature Montana Tech's men's and women's basketball teams, Montana Western's men's squad, Warner Pacific's men's squad, and Dickinson State's women's team.
It was a blustery day at Bob Green Field in Butte, as Montana Western was able to hold off Montana Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Two regular-season games remain and three teams (College of Idaho, Montana Tech and Carroll) remain firmly in the hunt for a conference title and bid to the NAIA Playoffs.
Warner Pacific defeats Montana Western with a buzzer-beating layup at the Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic
The last time that Western and Tech met, the Orediggers downed the Bulldogs in Dillon, 33-24. On Saturday, the stage is set for another classic battle.
"A lot of credit goes to them. We've got to get better, though." MSU coach Brent Vigen
Check out the teams' won-loss records.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.