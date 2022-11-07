 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video: Relive Aubrie Rademacher's game-winning layup for Montana Tech

Rademacher's go-ahead layup with 2.8 left in OT gave the Orediggers their first win of the season

Aubrie Rademacher's go-ahead layup with 2.8 left in OT gave the Orediggers and first-year head coach Jeff Graham their first win of the season in the form of a 61-59 victory over Dickinson State last Friday.

