Montana Western football collects seven Frontier Conference postseason honors

WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2022 all-conference football teams and NAIA Champions of Character today. Seven Bulldogs were among those to receive honors.

Senior quarterback Jon Jund is a repeat selection as the Offensive Player of the Year. Jund is also the conference's nominee for NAIA Player of the Year. Also selected to First Team All-Conference was Reese Neville and Noah Danielson. Second team all-conference nominees were Trey Mounts for offense, Reese Artz and Tanner Harrell on defense. Gus Hanson was named as Montana Western's recipient of the Champions of Character award winner.

Jon Jund, a 6'1 senior quarterback from Spring Creek, Nev., was named First Team All-Conference Offense and was named Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row. This is also his third all-conference selection in his career. Jund led the conference in passing yards per game (218.3) and passing touchdowns (22). He was tied for first overall in rushing touchdowns with nine total. Jund also had the most passing yards with 2401, the most completions with 189 total, and had the second highest completion percentage (60.4). Jund was eighth in the conference in rushing yards (502) and rushed for 45.6 yards per game.

Reese Neville, a 6'0 runningback from Yerington, Nevada, was named First Team All-Conference Offense after he led the conference in rushing yards this season and broke the single season rushing record for Montana Western. Neville rushed for a total of 1065 yards this season, leading the conference in total rushing yards, yards per game (96.8), yards per rush (6.6), and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (9). Neville also had the longest rush of the conference when he rushed for a 75-yard touchdown run against Rocky Mountain College. Neville also completed a touchdown pass to Jund against College of Idaho. This is the second time Neville has been named to the all-conference team.

Noah Danielson, a 6'4 offensive lineman from Vaughn, Mont., was named to the First Team All-Conference Offense after his offense totaled 425 yards of offense per game and led the conference with 4675 total offensive yards. The Bulldogs also led the conference in rushing yards as they totaled 2104 rushing yards this season. This is Danielson's third all-conference selection in his career.

Trey Mounts, a 5'9 wide receiver from Belgrade, Mont., earned Second Team All-Conference Offense after he was second in the conference in receiving touchdowns (7). Mounts totaled 551 receiving yards in the eight games he played in this season. He was third in the conference for yards per game with 74.9 total, averaged 13.9 yards per reception, and had 43 total receptions on the season. This is his second all-conference team selection in his career.

Reese Artz, a 6'3 defensive lineman from Battle Mountain, Nev., earned Second-Team All-Conference Defense after he totaled 58 tackles on the season, was fourth in the conference in sacks with seven, and tied for third in the conference in tackles for loss with 12.5. This is Artz's first all-conference selection in his career.

Tanner Harrell, a 6'1 defensive lineman from Shepherd, Mont., earned Second-Team All-Conference Defense honors after he totaled 50 tackles this season, 20 being solo. He was second in the conference in sacks with 8.5 total, third in the conference in tackles for loss with 12.5, and had 4.5 tackles per game. This is Harrell's second time being selected to the all-conference team.

Gus Hanson, a 6'1 defensive back from Helena, Mont., is Montana Western's Champions of Character recipient. NAIA Champions of Character embody five core values—integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership—in order to promote a positive sports' culture, both on and off the court or field. Hanson totaled 43 tackles this season, 20 being solo tackles, one tackle for loss of yards, five pass breakups, and had an interception.