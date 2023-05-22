KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Montana Tech track & field teams travel to Marion, Indiana next week for the final meet of the outdoor season and the top competition in country. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor Track & Field Championships start Wednesday and run May 24-26.

The Orediggers are sending four women and four men to Indiana where the meet is hosted by Indiana Wesleyan University at Wildcat Stadium.

Sophomore Abby Clark earned a spot in the heptathlon competing for the first time at the national championship in the event. Clark finished fourth at the indoor championships this winter in the pentathlon. The heptathlon is a two-day event starting Wednesday morning with the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200-meter dash. Each event starts 30 minutes after the previous one concludes. The heptathlon finishes Thursday with the long jump, javelin, and 800-meter run.

Clark is one of two Orediggers competing in multiple events. The Fort Benton native also earned a spot in the high jump which takes place Friday.

Junior Edwin Kipainoi is the other Oredigger in two events at the NAIA championships. Kipainoi runs in the 10,000 meter race on Wednesday evening and the 5,000 meter prelim on Thursday.

Hailey Nielson, a sophomore from Butte, runs in the 10,000 meter on Wednesday evening as well.

Junior Carlin Manning and sophomore Justin Morgan run the 3,000 meter steeplechase preliminary on Wednesday.

Three throwers are competing at nationals this year. Sophomore Jenna Jordan earned her second trip to the national championship. Jordan made it in the javelin again and competes on Wednesday.

Sophomore Cade VanVleet earned a spot in the discus throwing on Thursday and Jesse Mecham earned a spot in the shot put and will throw Friday.