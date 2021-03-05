 Skip to main content
Class AA state tournament tickets for Butte boys basketball on sale
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class AA state tournament tickets for Butte boys basketball on sale

The Bulldogs are headed to the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls next week. 

Anyone who wants to see Butte play in person can purchase tickets Thursday at the Civic Center until 4 p.m. The next chance is Saturday from 10 am. until 3 p.m. at the Civic Center. The final opportunity will be Monday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Civic Center. 

The tickets grant admission to Butte games only. 

First-round games begin March 10. The tournament concludes March 13.

