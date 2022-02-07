Butte's Choquette headed to regional basketball competition

Miles Choquette, of Butte, is one step closer to going to the Elks Hoop Shoot Finals in Chicago.

This past Saturday, the Butte hoopster won the boys’ 10-11 age division in Montana’s Elks Hoop Shoot at Park High School in Livingston. Next stop will be the regional contest March 12, in Rapid City, South Dakota, and the National Finals in Chicago is set for April 30.

The competition, sponsored by the Elks, is a free throw program for boys and girls ages 8-13.

The contest came down to the wire as the 11-year-old, along with two other contenders from Belt and Joliet, tied for first. All three boys had made 20 out of their 25 free throws. A tie breaker was required and an additional five more throws were added.

Choquette, who is the son of Matt and Ashley Choquette, came out ahead, making four of the five throws. His competitors from Belt and Joliet successfully made three and two throws, respectively.

This is not Choquette’s first time, not by a long shot. He’s been competing since he was 8 years old, when he won the city title for his age group and took second in district competition. The following year, he not only took the city and district titles, but came in second during statewide competition.

Last year, due to COVID, the competition was canceled.

