The farther you get into the postseason, the less margin for error you have and that's a lesson the Butte Miners learned on Wednesday.

Butte, the defending State Legion A champions, will have to come through the loser's side of the bracket to defend their title following a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Glacier Twins in the opening game of the state tournament in Laurel.

Both starting pitchers brought their "A" game as the two clubs combined for just six hits and one run. Glacier starter Kellen Kroger was in control throughout and walked just one batter.

Butte managed three singles. Kenley Leary also drew the Miners only walk and each time they got a runner on base, they were able to advance him to second. However, in each of the four instances, including in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Miners were unable to get the tying run home.

Dunmire, who was also stellar on the mound for Butte, had just one blemish and that came in the top of the first inning. After walking a Twins batter, Jake McIntyre singled home a run to put Glacier up 1-0 and that's all the run support Kroger needed.

Dunmire only allowed two hits the rest of the game. Neither team managed an extra-base hit. Kevin Donaldson was one of the Butte batters to come up with a hit in the loss. He also notched the lone stolen base for the Miners. Ethan Cunningham also registered a base hit, as did Zach Tierney.

In addition to allowing jut three hits and one earned run, Dunmire struck out eight Glacier batters while walking four in a complete-game. He was given the loss.

Kroger got the complete-game victory. He struck out 12 and walked just one. Butte will play at 10 A.M. on Thursday in an elimination game for the defending state champions against the Havre Northstars or Billings Blue Jays.

Here are the State A Legion pairings:

Wednesday

Game 1: Glacier 1, Butte 0,

Game 2: Belgrade Bandits 7, Mission Valley Mariners 3

Game 3: Havre Northstars vs. Billings Blue Jays, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Lethbridge Miners vs. Laurel Dodgers, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 12: Winner Game 9 or 10* vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 9 or 10* vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, noon

Game 15 (if necessary): Loser Game 14 (if first loss) vs. Winner Game 14, 45 minutes after Game 14

*Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.