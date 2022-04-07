Butte Central softball schedule adjustments

BUTTE — The Maroons have adjusted part of the upcoming softball schedule to work around incoming adverse weather, according to a Thursday release from Butte Central.

Central's game at Stevensville, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be played Friday. Varsity will play at 3 p.m. and JV at 5 p.m. The bus will depart from the school at 11:15 a.m. Friday.

The Maroons' game at Dillon will be played Monday instead of Tuesday. There will only be a varsity game at 3 p.m. The bus will depart from the school at 1 p.m. Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0