LEWISTOWN — The Butte Miners improved to 3-1 at the Lewistown Tournament with a pair of victories over Lethbridge (5-3) and Belgrade (5-2) on Saturday afternoon.

Cayde Stajcar broke a 3-3 tie with a double in the fifth inning of Game 1 and Kaden McGillen fired two innings of scoreless relief to close out Game 2 as the Miners picked up victories No. 10 and 11.

Ethan Cunningham fanned eight in a complete game five-hitter in Game 1. He allowed three runs on five hits and fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes.

Rye Doherty tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single in the third inning, then followed Stajcar’s go-ahead double with a run-scoring triple in the fifth.

He and Stajcar combined for four of the Miners’ eight hits and three of their four RBI in the win.

Anthony Knott tripled in the fifth inning and scored on Stajcar’s two-bagger. Kenley Leary doubled in the first and scored on Knott’s ground out.

Belgrade put two runners on with two outs in the seventh inning of Game 2, but McGillen struck Wyatt Russell out looking to nail down Butte’s third straight victory.

Knott unknotted the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning and scored on Stajcar’s single one batter later.

Kevin Donaldson added some insurance with an RBI knock in the sixth.

Gavin Trudgeon tossed five innings of two-hit, two-run (one earned) baseball for the Miners, striking out three and walking two on 73 pitches. Despite five total walks, Trudgeon and McGillen limited Belgrade to just three hits.

Donaldson and Stajcar each collected two hits and drove in a pair of runs in the victory, while Leary singled twice, walked, and scored twice.

The Miners are back in action on Sunday to wrap up the Lewistown Tournament.