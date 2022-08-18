Butte Miners garner postseason honors

The Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball organization released its 2022 South District A All-Conference and South Conference A All-State teams on Wednesday.

Butte had solid representation on the team as the Miners had five players named to the all-conference team and three players to the all-state squad.

First baseman Aiden Lee, second baseman Cayde Stajcar, shortstop Eric Hart, outfielder Kenley Leary and pitcher Ethan Cunningham were named to the all-conference squad.

Lee, Hart and Cunningham were also named to the all-state team.

Lee hit .354 in 49 games for the Miners in 2022, with 52 hits, 45 runs scored, 44 runs batted in and stole 24 bases while posting a .468 on-base percentage. Lee was excellent on defense, converting 197 of 207 chances for a .952 fielding percentage.

Stajcar hit .371 in 49 games for Butte, with 52 hits, 56 runs scored, hit three homers, drove home 50 runs, stole 25 bases, and walked 21 times while posting a .486 on-base percentage. In addition, Stajcar made dazzling plays at second base, converting 122 of 137 total chances for a .905 fielding percentage, and was second on the club with 42 assists.

Hart hit .484 in a team-high 54 games, 90 base hits, scored 60 runs, drove in 53 runs, six triples, and an on-base percentage of .544, all team highs. He was second on the team with 20 doubles and 15 hit-by-pitches. In addition, Hart converted 161 of 178 total chances in the field for a .904 fielding percentage while contributing a team-high 69 assists.

Leary hit .478 in 44 games, picked up 77 hits, scored 55 runs, a team-high 28 doubles, three home runs, batted in 40 runs, was hit 15 times, walked 12 times and struck out a team-low four times. Leary’s on-base percentage of .522 placed second on the team. Leary went 9-0 with a 1.45 earned run average, striking out 67 and walking 26 in 53 innings. He also converted 74 of 80 chances from the field for a .925 fielding percentage.

Cunningham went 10-1 with one save and a 1.71 ERA, struck out 89 batters against 29 walks. Cunningham allowed 36 runs, 19 of which were earned. He converted 85 of 92 total chances in the field for a .924 fielding percentage. Offensively, Cunningham hit .262 in 65 at-bats, scored 23 runs, collected 17 hits, and drove home eight runs.

The Miners won the South District “A” Tournament, Montana Class “A” Tournament, and Northwest Class “A” Region Tournament in 2022.