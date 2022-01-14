Special Olympics Montana: Through the Power of Sports

Special Olympics Montana is an athlete-centered, family-based, volunteer-driven and supported movement with 3,600 athletes registered in 121 programs from 65 Montana communities.

The Town Pump Charitable Foundation continues its long-standing partnership with Special Olympics Montana as Premier Mission Partner of the Montana Law Enforcement Torch Run, Premier Sponsor of the State Basketball Tournament, Premier Sponsor of the Area Winter Games, and Platinum Sponsor of the State Summer Games.

Team members at Town Pump convenience stores, casinos and hotels support Special Olympics Montana through the sale of $5 MTN/Chevy Truck raﬄe ticket sales.

The lucky winner of the 2021MTN/Chevy Truck Raﬄe was Kandace Konola of Butte, who purchased the winning ticket at the Town Pump on Continental Drive in Butte.

Congratulations, Kandace!

Town Pump team members will start selling 2022 MTN/Chevy Truck raﬄe tickets on February 1, 2022 and continue through March 31, 2022. Tickets can be purchased with cash, check or debit card.

“Your support of Montana's most deserving athletes is all-out incredible! You are truly great people running a truly great company committed to making Montana the best!” - Rhonda McCarty Chief Executive Officer Special Olympics Montana

