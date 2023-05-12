It was a busy weekend of softball in the Mining City as the Lavrene Combo softball tournament returned on Friday for the first of the two-day event.

Yet, on Thursday night, we got a prelude as Dillon knocked off Butte Central 20-5 in a battle of Southwestern A rivals. Katey Venzina got the win in the circle for the Beavers in addition to three hits and five runs batted in. Brooke Badovinac had a hit and two runs for Butte Central in the loss.

On Friday, BC opened the Laverne Combo against Anaconda and the offense had no issues this time around, exploding for 14 runs in a 14-5 victory for Butte Central. The Maroons dropped their second contest to Frenchtown 9-3.

Dillon made it two straight wins on Friday thanks to an 11-8 win over Miles City. Brandi Lovaas had two hits and four RBI in the win for Dillon, while Vezina continued to dominate with two hits, two runs scored and three RBI. The Beavers also dropped a 9-5 decision to Lockwood in another Lavrene Combo game.

On the baseball diamond in Butte, the Bulldogs got another gem from Ethan Cunningham who tossed another complete game and limited Dillon to just one run on two hits, while striking out seven. Zach Tierney ripped a double and a base hit in a 2-for-3 day with two RBI. Tyler Duffy also pitched in with two hits and two RBI.