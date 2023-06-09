Dillon Library fundraiser set June 16

DILLON — The Dillon Friends of the Library will host

"Books and Brews" pint night from 5 to 8 p.m. June 16, at the Beaverhead Brewing Co., 218 S. Montana St. in Dillon.

The evening includes literary trivia and refreshments. This is the fi rst of several fundraising events for muchneeded library improvements.

Merchandise, membership information and updates on building improvements will also be available.

Class of 1978 plans 45th reunion

The Butte High Class of 1978 will have its 45th class reunion June 30-July 1 at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St. Bulldog classmates can make reservations or get more details by calling Denise Horne at 406-4983931 or Shelly Anderson at 406-490-2322, or email Denise at denisehorne@live.com.