Deadline March 10 for parade entries

The Butte America Foundation is seeking entries for the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Uptown Butte Parade. The entry deadline to participate in this year's noon parade on St. Patrick's Day is 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 10.

Submit a form at the following link http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/ or in person at the Chamber of Commerce or Butte Civic Center, describing your entry and agreeing to abide by the parade guidelines.

Area students receive scholarships

Reach Higher Montana awarded $2,000 scholarships to the following 2023 college students:

Tess Shaw, Evan Pentecost, Grace Horton and James Stamp, Montana Tech; Bailey Schuchard, Kyla Nelson and Loran Murphy, UM-Western.

The Reach Higher Montana website provides access to hundreds of scholarships.

For more information, visit Reach Higher Montana’s website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.