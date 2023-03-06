Annual Shillelagh Shindig planned Friday

The annual Shillelagh Shindig begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Carpenters’ Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St. The evening will include music, potluck-style food, and drinks, with plenty of time to hit the dance floor.

The event benefits the Butte-Silver Bow Democrats, and is open to the public, with a $25 suggested donation. There will also be a liquor basket auction.

Anaconda St. Paddy's race runs Saturday

The Anaconda AOH St. Patrick’s race starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at 321-323 East Commercial St. at AOH building. Entry fee is $30 or $35 after March 9. The annual event includes a 3-mile race and a 6-mile race. Walkers are welcome to join in the 3-mile event. Preregistration packet and t-shirt pickup is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, or on race day from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the AOH Hall. Race runs regardless of weather conditions.

For details, race application, and online registration, visit www.anacondaaoh.com/race-info. In addition, donations of non-perishable food items are encouraged and will be given to the Anaconda Food Bank.