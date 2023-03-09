‘Walk to Fight Suicide’ set for April 22

The annual “Out of the Darkness: A Walk to Fight Suicide” will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Highlands College Campus, 25 Basin Creek Road.

Pre-registration is encouraged and early entries will receive an extra entry into the silent raffle. To pre-register, visit afsp.org/mtech. Check-in and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a short welcoming ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. followed by the walk.

Those who have raised $150 or more by the day of the walk will receive a T-shirt. Donations can be made on the walk website, www.buttewalk.org.