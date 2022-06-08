 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snapshots: Registration opens for Fourth of July parade entries; NCAT electronics recycling day June 14

Registration open for Fourth of July parade 

Applications are live for the 2022 Butte Fourth of July parade. To register for the parade you can pick up applications in person at the Butte Civic Center or the Butte Chamber of Commerce. You may also sign up online at this link: http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/july4parade2021

Deadline to enter is Friday, June 24. All entries received after June 24 will be charged a late fee of an additional $20 per vehicle.

For details that can’t be answered on the application form, contact parade director Pat Ryan at 406-498-2588, or visit ryanwp01@icloud.com.

NCAT electronics recycling day June 14

National Center for Appropriate Technology, NCAT, is holding an electronics recycling day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at 3040 Continental Dr. Butte. For details call 406-494-4572. For information about items that can be recycled, go to the NCAT website.https://www.ncat.org/events/electronics-recycling-event/  

Troy Strong blood drive

Schedule an appointment to donate at one of these drives by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code listed at end of each location or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). A blood donation takes less than an hour and can save up to three lives.

June 24 – Butte 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Butte Central Foundation, 550 E. Mercury St., sponsor code TROY

June 29 – Dillon, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., University of Montana-Western Swysgood Technology Center, 710 S. Atlantic St., sponsor code TROYSTRONG

 

