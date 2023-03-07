Around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday an eastbound 18-wheeler struck a Montana Department of Transportation snowplow that had been in an authorized vehicle cut through between eastbound and westbound directions of Interstate 90 near the Racetrack exit. The semi's cab partially collapsed. Both the truck driver and the plow driver were taken by ambulance for medical evaluation. The plow driver was not injured but the truck driver was. Details were not available. Montana Highway Patrol Officer Michael O'Connor worked the scene and said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.