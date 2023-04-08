Meet Sally. She loves to be petted more than being held. But that could come in time when she has... View on PetFinder
Sally
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anaconda man who pleaded guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl and to trying to poison a man with antifreeze gets two concurrent sentences of 1…
Duggan Dolan
A Butte man accused of killing a woman's dog pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty Wednesday.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Butte-Silver Bow County vehicles use about 10,000 gallons of gasoline and 10,000 gallons of diesel each month.