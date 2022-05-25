Ruby Valley rotary club awards 2022 scholarships

The Rotary Club of Twin Bridges / Ruby Valley awarded scholarships of $1,000 each to four Ruby Valley students based on academic achievement, probability of success, service to school, community and public services and financial need.

The Rotary Club awards two scholarships to two graduating seniors from each high school annually. One scholarship is for students attending a Montana college in a four-year curriculum. The other scholarship is intended for students attending a college of technology, two-year curriculum in any state.

Following are the Rotary Club of Twin Bridges / Ruby Valley 2022 scholarships recipients.

TWIN BRIDGES HIGH SCHOOL

Lilly Grabil plans to attend the University of Montana Western and major in Business Management. After college graduation Grabil hopes to use her business degree to start her own business.

Samuel Konen plans to attend the University of Montana, enroll in Davidson's Honor College, and major in Pre-Medical Sciences. Konen then plans to attend a Physicians Assistant program at the University of Washington with plans on returning to Twin Bridges and working at the clinic.

SHERIDAN HIGH SCHOOL

Joe Gilman plans to attend Montana State University and major in film and photography. Gilman attended Rotary Youth Leadership camp and has been a great leader at Sheridan Schools.

Brooke Grow plans to attend Idaho State University and major in the sciences with a focus on physical therapy. Grow has been an excellent student and leader through the years.

