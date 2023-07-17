Butte-native Robert Leipheimer III was back at it on the Spartan Race circuit last week, competing at the Snowbasin Resort in Utah.

Leipheimer took fourth place in the event, a 10-kilometer race that included 25 obstacles. He completed the course in 1:24:13.

Through three races this season, Leipheimer ranks second overall in the U.S. National Series standings for the men’s 18-24 age group.

The next stop on the National Series circuit is August 26 in Oak Hill, West Virginia. After completing “The Super” at Snowbasin, the race in West Virginia will be a step up. “The Beast” is a 21-kilometer race that contains 30 obstacles.

After his stop in West Virginia, Leipheimer will compete in the Spartan North American Championships in Killington, Vermont on Sep. 16.

His season comes to an end in Sparta, Greece for the Trifecta World Championships from Nov. 3-5.

It will be Leipheimer’s second straight year competing in the World Championships, which boasts three races (Sprint, Super, Beast) in three consecutive days.