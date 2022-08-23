Ridge Waters bounces back, "Back 9" restaurant coming to Highland View

Crowds at Butte’s water park bounced back to pre-COVID levels this summer, a sign that attendance caps and other pandemic-related mandates were the only things tamping down its popularity.

And as Ridge Waters winds down this week, a new restaurant at the Highland View clubhouse next door will start cooking next Wednesday — the same day a celebration is held to mark completion of more million-dollar upgrades at Stodden Park.

COVID and a mechanical issue pushed back opening day at Ridge Waters in 2020 to July 21 and attendance was capped at 100 for each of two sessions. Up to 250 people per session were allowed last year but the park struggled to get enough lifeguards.

This season opened the first weekend in June, ends this Sunday — a day before Butte schools start up again — and there were no attendance limits.

Early summer storms and lighting forced some temporary closures in June, “But in July and August, with the heat, it (attendance) was pretty comparable to a typical season,” said Mark Fisher, who manages Ridge Waters and Highland View Golf Course.

The $8.7 million water park was an instant hit when it opened in 2018 and it had another stellar year in attendance and concession sales in 2019. COVID hit in March 2020, affecting the next two seasons, but this season was similar to the first two, Fisher said.

Ridge Waters is not only popular with kids and families in Butte, it continues to draw folks from outside the city, as evidenced by county license plate stickers on vehicles in the parking lot.

“Bozeman is our biggest customer,” Fisher said.

The all-new “Jack W. Crowley Jr.” clubhouse at Highland View Golf Course opened in early 2021 and it has two TrackMan golf simulators that bring in golfers year-round, even when snow covers the outdoor course for months.

Visitors can order beverages and finger-food at the clubhouse but it also features a commercial kitchen, and the county spent months trying to get someone to open a restaurant there. Staff and labor shortages were a big barrier.

The county finally found takers — Jeremiah Williams and Anthony Weller — and Butte-Silver Bow commissioners recently OK’d a year lease for their planned “Back 9 Sports Bar & Grille,'' which will be open year-round.

They graduated high school in Helena in the early 2000s and have held numerous positions in restaurants and like businesses. Weller has been a Sysco Foods sales consultant in Butte since last year and also serves as a consultant to numerous food places in the area.

“Once we looked at the restaurant space in this beautiful new facility, we were all in,” they said in a business plan. “What we will do is create a unique and comfortable dining experience in the restaurant while offering easily transported and handled food items for those recreating at the course.

“Hand-held appetizers and grab-n-go sandwiches will complement our full sports bar menu to offer something for everyone,” the plan says. “Whether you are in for an afternoon nine, to hit the simulators or just to enjoy a quality meal and drink, we will have you covered.”

Williams and Weller said they will be full-time employees in management roles and are confident they can attract other staff. And, they say, both are named as owners and will be “liable both legally and financially” in all aspects of the business.

No official opening date has been set, Fisher said, but they plan to serve appetizers and other items during “a test run” of sorts on Aug. 31 when the Stodden celebration is held.

That event will highlight completion of $4.5 million in upgrades and improvements to the war memorials and golf course, including the new clubhouse, made possible through a donation from the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources.

That’s on top of $5.5 million they gave for enhancements elsewhere at Stodden, including a plaza area and a $1 million playground. A ceremony for completion of that phase was held on June 18, 2019, and during it, the second $4.5 million in upgrades was announced.