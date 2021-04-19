Rick Duprey: Butte school board trustee candidate

Rick Duprey
What issues would be priorities for you if elected, or re-elected, to the school board?
First and foremost, I will encourage more parental involvement, because ultimately the parent is responsible for the student’s education and well-being. We see that the more parents are involved in their child’s education, the more active of a role they take, the better the student’s learning outcomes are.
In addition, fiscal responsibility would be paramount to properly stewarding the investment that our citizens have made in the district. Transparency is important and we want to get the biggest bang for our buck that we can, which includes spending our limited resources in the right areas.
What might you offer the board in terms of personal or professional life experience?
My wife and I have five children and at various times we homeschooled three of them.
Today, I live on a small farm in the Highlands. In the past, I have worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, for retail establishments and for a time I owned a contracting business. I have learned the value of researching a problem and listening to all sides of an issue and overseeing situations without overreaching.
Students and staff are emerging from an unprecedented and deeply challenging time tied to COVID-19. What can the board do to support the district and its students as this emergence proceeds?
The isolation, the changes due to lockdown of schools, and the constant emphasis on COVID can contribute to an increase in anxiety, depression and grieving for lost time in our students. As a school board, we can assist teachers and support staff by offering in-house and private contractors to help allay the fears and concerns that some students and parents may be experiencing.