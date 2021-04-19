Rick Duprey: Butte school board trustee candidate

Rick Duprey

What issues would be priorities for you if elected, or re-elected, to the school board?

First and foremost, I will encourage more parental involvement, because ultimately the parent is responsible for the student’s education and well-being. We see that the more parents are involved in their child’s education, the more active of a role they take, the better the student’s learning outcomes are.

In addition, fiscal responsibility would be paramount to properly stewarding the investment that our citizens have made in the district. Transparency is important and we want to get the biggest bang for our buck that we can, which includes spending our limited resources in the right areas.

What might you offer the board in terms of personal or professional life experience?

My wife and I have five children and at various times we homeschooled three of them.

Today, I live on a small farm in the Highlands. In the past, I have worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, for retail establishments and for a time I owned a contracting business. I have learned the value of researching a problem and listening to all sides of an issue and overseeing situations without overreaching.