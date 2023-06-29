Seeking a spirit of harmony
Ref: Montana Domestic Violence Fatality Report (Montana Standard, June 29)
It seems that our society has an:
- Increase in personal suicide violence.
- Increase in familial domestic violence.
- Increase in communal racial/shootings violence.
- Increase in educational bullying/shootings violence.
- Increase in spiritual abortion/sanctity of life violence.
- Increase in economical hostile takeover violence.
- Increased governmental polarization and violence.
Is the underlying cause the loss, during the "me" generation, of the willingness to seek a spirit of harmony? The loss of a willingness to seek a pleasing balancing and blending? The loss of a willingness to seek common solutions to common concerns at all levels?
People are also reading…
What are we willing to do to encourage and foster harmony in our communities at all levels?
R. Edward Banderob,
Butte