Yvonne T. "Bonnie" (Lussy) Martinich, 78

August 1, 1943-September 1, 2021

Bonnie was born in Cincinnati, OH, and her family moved to Butte in 1953, where her father, Charles C. Lussy ran a Lincoln-Mercury Dealership & later inherited Paumie Cleaners, a Butte icon! She attended St. Patrick's Elementary & graduated from Girls' Central in 1962. Bonnie passed peacefully at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, surrounded by family.

Bonnie met Ray Sr., the love of her life, working as a flight attendant for Western Airlines out of Salt Lake City, UT, while Ray was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, UT. She later took on the role of an Air Force Officer's wife and raised three wonderful children.

Bonnie co-delivered the Belleville News Democrat with her son and youngest daughter from 1982 to 1992 and continued to do so with Ray Sr. until 2006, finally hanging it up after 24 years (probably the longest standing Independent Paper Carrier in News Democrat history). She worked as a Clinique Associate for 15+ years until her first grandchild was born, at which time she started a new beginning being a grandmother. Bonnie later welcomed two additional grandchildren, spending as much time with each as she could, which included many trips to Indiana and Texas to visit her middle grandchild, Raymond III.