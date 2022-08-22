Riding high: Youth riders have a blast at the Copper Kings Clash

BUTTE – Saturday’s 2022 Copper Kings Clash at the Big Butte Open Space trail head featured plenty of challenges for bike riders from sixth grade through to the varsity level.

The Division 2 high school championship was won by the Hellgate Mammoths, who racked up 2,235 points. The Copper Sprockets finished second with 2,186 points, 56 points ahead of Bozeman High School (2,130).

Aiden Sorich of the Copper Sprockets won the varsity boys title with a time of 1:17:59, two seconds better than Elliott of the Hellgate Mammoths.

Ellen Davis of Hellgate (1:12:49) was just over four-and-a-half seconds better that Hanne Kluck of the Copper Sprockets (1:17:06) to win the varsity girls championship.

A total of 283 riders made it onto the leaderboards in 13 different divisions.

2022 Butte Copper Kings Clash results

Team finishes

1; Hellgate Mammoths; 2235

2; Copper Sprockets; 2186

3; Bozeman High School; 2130

4; Gallatin High School; 2091

5; Helena Cyclones; 1982

6; Spokane Composite MTB Racing; 1945

7; Sandpoint Composite; 1546

8; Sentinel Mammoths; 1308

9; Flathead Valley Composite; 1252

10; Three Forks Composite; 1124

11; Missoula Mammoths; 994

12; Cody Speedgoats; 927

13; West High School; 819

14; Northern Cheyenne Basin; 704

15; Bridger Composite; 402

16; Billings Composite; 332

Individual results (top five finishes)

Sixth grade boys

1; Bodhi Keeland; 19:26

2; Jack Pedde; 19:47

3; Anselm Dussault; 19:55

4; Kaspian Lutke; 20:06

5; Noam Franz; 20:29

Sixth grade girls

1; Sloan Stevens; 21:36

2; Emelia; 21:37

3; Ingrid Fricke; 21:38

4; Hazel Gault; 21:38

5; Ingrid Brown; 21:47

Seventh grade boys

1; Danny Spoon; 17:13

2; Emmett Davis; 17:25

3; Charlie Henry; 17:34

4; Ander Svingen; 17:38

5; Ross Bowman; 17:58

Seventh grade girls

1; Graden Daume; 18:34

2; Clara Makoutz; 19:04

3; Lucy Erickson; 19:06

4; Milee Stillwagon; 19:07

5; Ingrid Lunden; 19:16

Eighth grade boys

1; Sully Lynn; 17:07

2; Finn Milek; 17:49

3; Kael Olson; 18:31

4; Joseph Cresto; 18:53

5; Ellis Parson; 18:58

Eighth grade girls

1; Molly Simms; 20:44

2; Ayden Brutger; 21:56

3; Vivian Gill; 24:00

4; Brynn Lawler; 24:02

5; Lydia Ogeka; 24:49

Freshman boys

1; James; 53:51

2; Aiden Thesing; 54:08

3; Gus Schaub; 54:34

4; Rio Ranieri; 54:34

5; Tyson Berry; 55:37

JV1 boys

1; Graham Walgren; 1:09:26

2; Leo; 1:10:01

3; Woody West; 1:10:02

4; Miles Shefloe; 1:10:02

5; Ryder Alastra; 1:10:04

JV 1 girls

1; Aida Linton; 54:01

2; Sparks Osborne; 59:12

3; Grace Lux; 59:27

4; Ida Lunden; 59:40

5; Grace Brandon; 1:01:31

JV2 boys

1; Aidan Gallagher; 52:00

2; Otto Burns; 53:46

3; Patrick; 54:33

4; Brandon; 54:53

5; Carlo Delong; 56:01

JV2 girls

1; Piper Antoniuk; 40:53

2; Caden Tippett; 40:58

3; Kat Pugh; 42:32

4; Delia Rodman; 43:11

5; Nora Halverson; 44:13

Varsity boys

1; Aiden Sorich; 1:17:59

2; Elliot; 1:19:59

3; Will Silk; 1:23:33

4; Cole Bothner; 1:26:44

Varsity girls

1; Ellen Davis; 1:12:49

2; Hanna Kluck; 1:17:06

3; Gillian Millar; 1:20:03

4; Rylie Bowman; 1:21:29

5; Gretel Chapman; 1:22:19