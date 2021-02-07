Robert 'Bob' Napier Sr., 94

Bob moved to Butte in 1956. He met and married the love of his life, Ida in 1957. Their love for one another was special. He cherished and honored her and was never the same after her passing in 2005. Together, they had 3 sons: Robert Jr “Bobby” (Cindy), Randy (Pat), and Rusty (Debbie). His kids were his pride and joy. He had a special bond with his daughter-in-law, Cindy. They got each other and he thought of her as a daughter, not a daughter-in-law. “If you give a man a fish, he will eat for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.” His sons knew this lesson all too well. He wouldn’t do anything for you, but he would teach you to do it yourself. Bob was a man who could do anything. He was mechanically inclined. He could fix anything. He could build anything a person could imagine. He was the “YouTube” of his time. Bob worked underground on the “Butte Hill” and as a Mechanic at “The Pit” for many years to support his family. He retired from the Anaconda Company as a mechanic in the early 1980s. From his Butte family, he has 4 grandkids: Jamie, Tracy, Dallas, and Bryce. He has 5 great grandkids, also.