Robert 'Bob' Napier Sr., 94

September 26, 1926-February 2, 2021
Robert “Bob” Napier, Sr. died peacefully on February 2, 2021 at Bee Hive Assisted Living, surrounded by family. Bob lived a long and happy life with many chapters and endless adventures. His story is one of honor, courage, adventure, love, and family.
Bob was born in Wheatland, WY to Eva (Phelps) and Herbert Napier. He had 2 sisters (Patty and Eileen) and 4 brothers (Dale, Danny, Kenneth and Floyd). He was close with his siblings throughout life. A few months before his death, he was asked what time in his life was his favorite. He answered, “from the age of 10 to 20 because I had the freedom of youth and there were so many unknown possibilities in the future. I had so many dreams."
Bob married his first wife, Arlene, in 1946. Together, they had a daughter, Linda (Martin) and 2 sons; Mike and Jerry. They all currently reside in Carson City, NV. Bob primarily supported his family by working as an underground miner in the Silver Valley. He worked for Bunker Hill Mining Co in Kellogg, ID. Bob moved his family to South Dakota for a short time in search of work. His daughter remembered Bob cutting Christmas trees for extra holiday money. He did whatever was available to earn money for his family. From this family, he has 6 grandkids: Michael and Michelle, twins Deanna and David, and Jennifer and Karrie. He has 11 great grandkids as well.
Bob moved to Butte in 1956. He met and married the love of his life, Ida in 1957. Their love for one another was special. He cherished and honored her and was never the same after her passing in 2005. Together, they had 3 sons: Robert Jr “Bobby” (Cindy), Randy (Pat), and Rusty (Debbie). His kids were his pride and joy. He had a special bond with his daughter-in-law, Cindy. They got each other and he thought of her as a daughter, not a daughter-in-law. “If you give a man a fish, he will eat for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.” His sons knew this lesson all too well. He wouldn’t do anything for you, but he would teach you to do it yourself. Bob was a man who could do anything. He was mechanically inclined. He could fix anything. He could build anything a person could imagine. He was the “YouTube” of his time. Bob worked underground on the “Butte Hill” and as a Mechanic at “The Pit” for many years to support his family. He retired from the Anaconda Company as a mechanic in the early 1980s. From his Butte family, he has 4 grandkids: Jamie, Tracy, Dallas, and Bryce. He has 5 great grandkids, also.
In his young adult years, Bob served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. He spoke of survivors’ guilt for being on ships that always returned home when so many other ships did not have the same luck. He was drafted into the Korean War a few years later by the US Army and served for 18 months. He discharged honorably, holding the rank of Sergeant First Class. When asked how he promoted so quickly, he responded with tears streaming down his face, “process of elimination.” Bob did not speak of his military service often. He was the recipient of numerous awards to include 2 Purple Hearts and 1 Silver Star for his courageous service to our country.
Bob was interested in everything and had endless hobbies. He had a private pilot’s license in the 50’s. He had his citizen radio license in the 60s and 70s. His radio name was “Jackalope” and he was a member of the Butte Hill Outlaws radio club. He collected everything: antiques, rocks, bottles, beer cans, toys, cards. He loved camping, fishing, bowling, golfing, birds, and spending time with his family. His personality was big, but his presence was quiet. He was intelligent, serious, mischievous, meticulous, and stubborn. His smile could light up a room and his laughter was contagious. He took a genuine interest in his friends and family’s lives and loved playing with his grandkids and great grand kids. He was mentally and physically tough, admirable in so many ways. He was a man of honor and he leaves behind a legacy few people were privy to. When asked what the best part of his life was, he responded without a thought, “My family. All of them.”
Cremation has taken place. Family memorial services will be conducted February 20th and a public celebration of his life will be conducted this coming Summer and will be announced. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
“Until we meet again, this is Jackalope signing off. See you in the funny papers.”
