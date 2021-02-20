Larry Laverne Sedars, 80

September 5, 1940-February 15, 2021

Larry Laverne Sedars passed away Monday afternoon, February 15, 2021 in St. James Healthcare. He was born Thursday, September 5, 1940 in Perry, Iowa to Arthur H. and Marvel L. (Stump) Sedars.

The family moved to Butte in 1953 where Larry Attended Butte High School. Larry was an avid baseball fan and played baseball in school as well as in the Army. Following high school, he worked on heavy equipment until joining the United States Army in 1963. He served with Company B, 1st Battalion, 1st Brigade at Fort Ord, California and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1969 and returned to Butte where he again worked as an operating engineer for the Anaconda Company and later ARCO. He later worked for Butte-Silver Bow in the courthouse, jail and civic center until a back injury forced his retirement.

Larry married Betty Neely on April 15, 1971 and together they raised 5 children. The family enjoyed many camping trips and spending time outdoors together. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as tending to his yard. He loved all animals, especially birds.