Howard Paul McElroy, 83

Nov. 6, 1936 – Nov. 1, 2020

Howard was born on November 6, 1936, in Butte, Montana, to Mabel and Lawrence McElroy. He is survived by his wife, Vera McElroy; children, Joe and Lisa McElroy, Terri and Tor Gudmundsen, Paul and Patty McElroy, Julie McElroy and Chris Sullivan; five grandchildren, Erica Gudmundsen, Andrew McElroy, Alyssa McElroy, Josie McElroy, and Shawn McElroy and his wife Chelsey; and in-laws, Bruce Daughton, Palmer and Mary Penny, Skip and Carol Penny, Mary Penny, and Ben Steilman. Howard is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence; his mother, Mabel; sister, Mary Pat Daughton; brother, Dan McElroy; and in-laws, Palmer and Vera Penny and Margret Steilman.

Howard attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from Boys Central in 1955. He was a member of the 1952 football team that won the State Championship and was inducted into the Butte’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1995. After graduating, he served an apprenticeship at Murphy’s Garage until he joined the U.S Army in 1958 and served until 1961. In 1960 he married his beloved wife Vera and returned to Montana in 1961 to start his family. From 1961 to 1963, he worked at F & S Construction before becoming a mechanic for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company, and he worked there until its closure in 1983. In 1985, he became production supervisor for the Butte Sheltered Workshop wood and sewing departments. This was his favorite and most gratifying job as he loved working with the kids. He retired from the Butte Shelter Workshop in 2004. He always said the best job he ever had was retirement.