Dr. Roach for May 22 (copy)

DEAR DR. ROACH: My problem is canker sores. I have had them occasionally in the past, but now I have one or two in my mouth constantly. This has been going on for the past year or more. I have seen my dentist, cardiologist, dermatologist and my family physician. I've gotten no real help except for pain control ("magic mouthwash" and Chloraseptic). I gargle a salt solution every three or four hours. My question: Is there a doctor that I should be seeing that covers mouth canker sores? This condition has caused eating and sleeping problems. -- L.P.

ANSWER: Canker sores are known technically as aphthous ulcers. They are completely different from cold sores, which are caused by herpes simplex viruses, although an exam by an experienced doctor is sometimes needed to tell them apart. It's not clear what causes them. They may be related to abnormalities in the immune system. Stress can trigger them.

Many people note an association between canker sores and a common toothpaste ingredient called sodium lauryl sulfate. And if your toothpaste has that, stopping it in favor of an SLS-free toothpaste may dramatically help your symptoms. Lysine (an amino acid) supplements are often advised but have poor data supporting their use. However, many of my readers have told me it's effective for them.

Steroid creams (such as Kenalog) applied on the sore speed healing. A dermatologist often has expertise in this problem.

DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2015 I had my mitral valve replaced with a pig valve. By going this route, I realize it is not a permanent fix. How long should I expect this valve to last before requiring replacement? I'm a 70-year-old male. The recovery from the open-heart surgery was brutal, so I am not looking forward to doing it again. -- D.B.

ANSWER: You can plan on living a long time, since more than 50% of bioprosthetic valves (like the porcine valve you have) are still working fine after 20 years. Only about 20% of people with a bioprosthetic mitral valve need replacement after 15 years.

In those much younger than you, the risk of deterioration of the valve is higher, so a mechanical valve is usually recommended for those age less than 55 at the time that they need a new valve. A mechanical valve is expected to last a lifetime, but even these very rarely develop mechanical faults.

A relatively new procedure, called a transcatheter mitral valve implantation, may be an option for people who are older or who have a higher risk for traditional surgery. Transcatheter valve replacement is already a very important treatment for aortic valve replacement, and may be adopted more commonly with the mitral valve in the future.

