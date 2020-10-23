Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 24, 2020

We miss you DAD more than words can say. Forever in our hearts, Mary, Kay, and Gay.

**

In loving memory of my sister and brother-in-law PHYLLIS AND MICHAEL KING. Memories are our heart's treasures. Rest in peace. Love, Jim and Carol

**

MARION CALNAN, God bless you, AUNTIE MIM. We know you and Judy are giggling in heaven. We will miss you dearly. Danny, Danny Jo, Kimmy, Julie and our families

**

In loving memory of JIM VERCELLA on his 80th birthday. Love always, Julie

**

Remembering with much love, a very special Mom, Gram and “Great one, “ MARY RIORDAN on her birthday.

**

Happy Birthday in heaven to GEORGIE STANICH. Love and miss you. Mom and Ray, Paulette and John, Tom, Bill, Jennifer, Jacob, Jaicey and Jackson

**

