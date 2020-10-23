 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 24, 2020
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 24, 2020

  • 0

We miss you DAD more than words can say. Forever in our hearts, Mary, Kay, and Gay.

**

In loving memory of my sister and brother-in-law PHYLLIS AND MICHAEL KING. Memories are our heart's treasures. Rest in peace. Love, Jim and Carol

**

MARION CALNAN, God bless you, AUNTIE MIM. We know you and Judy are giggling in heaven. We will miss you dearly. Danny, Danny Jo, Kimmy, Julie and our families

**

In loving memory of JIM VERCELLA on his 80th birthday. Love always, Julie

**

Remembering with much love, a very special Mom, Gram and “Great one, “ MARY RIORDAN on her birthday.

**

Happy Birthday in heaven to GEORGIE STANICH. Love and miss you. Mom and Ray, Paulette and John, Tom, Bill, Jennifer, Jacob, Jaicey and Jackson

**

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – Noon to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News