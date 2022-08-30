Butte Bulldogs golf teams fares well Belgrade Invitational

BOZEMAN - The Butte Bulldogs golf program competed on Monday and Tuesday at the 2022 Belgrade Golf Invitational, held at Riverside Country Club (Monday) and Cottonwood Hills Golf Club (Tuesday).

The Bulldogs boys’ team shot a two-day total of 617, good for fourth place overall. The teams shot 310 at Riverside and 307 at Cottonwood Hills.

Skyview (300-307-607) won the boys’ championship, followed by Bozeman (307-301-608) and Capital (308-301-609).

Jack Prigge’s 142 (67-75) won him the individual championship by one stroke over Capital’s Joe McGreevey (72-71-143).

Other Butte finishers included Jacob Sawyer (80-75-155), Chase Choquette (77-86-163), Brenner Booth (86-79-165), and Gavin Roesti (87-78-165).

The Bulldogs girls’ team shot a two-day total of 821 (403-418), good for eighth place.

Billings West’s Bella Johnson won the girls’ individual title with a two-day score of 139 (71-69).

Dylan Bartoletti (97-99-196) was Butte’s highest finisher, 31st overall.

Other Bulldogs finishers were Taylor Sullivan (96-106-202), Gussey Lean (109-102-211), Chelsi Lyons (101-111-212), and Kate DeShaw (128-114-242).

The Bulldogs will next be in action at their own two-day tournament, the Butte Invite, Sept. 7-8.