Positions up, taxes down under new B-SB budget

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners approved a nearly $142 million county budget Wednesday night that creates 11 new positions but is still projected to cut taxes going to local government by the largest amounts since 2014.
The budget, enacted on a 10-0 vote, also contains no rate increases for water and sewer services, keeps annual road fees the same at a flat $87.71 and does not increase landfill fees. Commissioners Bill Andersen and Jim Fisher were absent.
The 11 new positions will add nearly $900,000 in salaries and benefits to the county payroll, though five will be funded entirely or partially by Atlantic Richfield for Superfund purposes. It’s the most new positions by far in recent years.
But due to numerous factors, including an increase in state-set taxable property values, new construction and federal COVID dollars to fund a few one-time expenses, officials say taxes for local government over the next 11 months will go down.
Under the budget, taxes will drop $20.25 for homeowners with houses valued at $100,000. The decrease is double that for houses valued at $200,000, and for those worth $225,000, taxes will drop by $45.56.
They are the biggest decreases since fiscal year 2014, when county taxes for homes valued at $100,000 went down $38.43. Butte-Silver Bow taxes were flat last fiscal year, decreased by pennies in 2016 and 2019, and went up in 2015, 2017, 2018 and two years ago.
J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said the budget keeps a lid on taxes, steers more dollars to reserves and keeps federal COVID funds on hand to respond to a pandemic that “is not behind us.”
He gave credit to Budget Director Danette Gleason and department chiefs for doing exactly what he asked — “hold the line.”
“This budget puts money into reserves without increasing the budget allowing us a solid safety net to protect the community from another crisis or economic downturn,” he said. “The budget was designed to make BSB a safer, stronger and more vibrant community.”
As with all county budgets, this year’s tax decline comes with a big disclaimer: The spending plan does not mean overall property taxes for homeowners will go down.
Many will see higher tax bills in November due to this year’s reappraisal, when state assessors updated market values of homes and other property for tax purposes. They base their calculations largely on sales prices, and overall, those prices are up in Butte.
And only a little more than half of property tax bills are for local government expenses. Most of the rest goes to public schools, with the state getting a small slice.
Voters in May approved an elementary levy increase for Butte Schools, the county’s largest school district, but that doesn’t necessarily mean its overall taxes are going up. The district won’t pass its budget until next week and changes are possible until then, officials say.
But the state has set mill values at $72,995 — up from $68,200 a year ago — and that is allowing the county to levy fewer mills for expenses during the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2022, without cutting services.
The budget authorizes $141.7 million in spending from all sources, including local, state and federal taxes, grants, donations, fees and utility bills. That’s up slightly from last year.
The county still has money left over from an initial COVID-relief package Congress enacted in spring 2020, shortly after the pandemic took root, and $1.3 million will pay for 911 upgrades and other communications improvements for police and firefighters.
Butte-Silver Bow has also received $7.8 million in federal money and will get another $7.8 million next year as part of another federal COVID package approved this past March. A committee is prioritizing spending from that in an effort separate from the budget.
Most county employees, including those in and outside of unions, will get a 1.5% pay increase this year.
The budget steers $4 million to road construction and improvements, with most routine maintenance covered separately from county-wide road fees approved a few years ago.
There are numerous capital projects on tap, including major repair work to the dam at Basin Creek Reservoir. Money has also been penciled in for numerous upgrades to county government buildings.
Commissioner Fisher has repeatedly requested money to renovate restrooms in the 109-year-old courthouse, and this year, there is $500,000 from various sources in the budget to get such a project off the ground.
The biggest ongoing new expense is for the 11 new county positions, and due to wage and benefit increases, the costs go up year after year. County government has about 490 positions now, though at least 10 are part-time.
Although some commissioners grumbled publicly and privately about adding so many new positions, citing constituent complaints about the increasing size of the county payroll, nobody spoke against the plan Wednesday night. That’s almost always the case in recent years.
Atlantic Richfield is fully funding four positions and picking up half the costs for a new GIS specialist. A new county building inspector will be funded entirely for inspection fees, but costs for five other positions falls to taxpayers.
They include a third animal control officer, an added deputy county attorney, a clerk for the health department, a police officer to replace one who is now a court bailiff, and an IT security officer.
Salaries for sheriff and undersheriff are increasing significantly to bring them in line with captains. The sheriff’s base salary is going from $91,467 to $109,094, and for undersheriff, $88,578 to $103,639. With comp-time cash and other expenses added in, both will make more than $110,000.