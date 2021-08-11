Positions up, taxes down under new B-SB budget

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said the budget keeps a lid on taxes, steers more dollars to reserves and keeps federal COVID funds on hand to respond to a pandemic that “is not behind us.”

He gave credit to Budget Director Danette Gleason and department chiefs for doing exactly what he asked — “hold the line.”

“This budget puts money into reserves without increasing the budget allowing us a solid safety net to protect the community from another crisis or economic downturn,” he said. “The budget was designed to make BSB a safer, stronger and more vibrant community.”

As with all county budgets, this year’s tax decline comes with a big disclaimer: The spending plan does not mean overall property taxes for homeowners will go down.

Many will see higher tax bills in November due to this year’s reappraisal, when state assessors updated market values of homes and other property for tax purposes. They base their calculations largely on sales prices, and overall, those prices are up in Butte.

And only a little more than half of property tax bills are for local government expenses. Most of the rest goes to public schools, with the state getting a small slice.