Pop-up COVID vaccination clinic on Wednesday, clinic scheduled next week at Civic Center

“We are encouraging people to learn everything they can about the COVID vaccines, and to get fully vaccinated,” Sullivan said Tuesday. “This is about our personal health and our community’s collective health. But it’s also about the chance to win significant cash awards over the late spring and summer. We are hoping to have fun with this.”

Butte-Silver Bow residents who have been vaccinated outside of the county — for example, snowbirds — are also eligible. Those vaccinated outside of the county are asked to visit the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 25 W. Front St., with a vaccination card and identification proving county residence. These individuals will then be entered into the vaccine sweepstakes.

Pharmacies continue to be locations where COVID vaccines can be scheduled and obtained. More information may be found at https://vaccinefinder.org. All Butte-Silver Bow residents who have been vaccinated at the Civic Center, at pop-up clinics and at pharmacies are eligible for the sweepstakes winnings.

Weekly COVID report

For the week of May 22-28, the health department reported six newly confirmed cases of COVID, the same number of cases reported during the week of May 15-21.