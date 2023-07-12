Photos: Knitting together Jul 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 Members of The Loosely Knit Club gather Tuesday at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library for their weekly meeting. JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard Alana LaRock knits a shawl during the weekly meeting for The Loosely Knit JOSEPH SCHELLER ,The Montana Standard Rebecca Batson (left) laughs while talking with Hilary Risser while holding her 5-week-old baby, Eshiyr, during the Loosely Knit Club meeting. JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard Mary Sill knits a shawl during the Loosely Knit Club on Tuesday in the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. "You can do anything you want ... Sue does embroidery. We just help each other out," Sill said. JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard Toni Ueland smiles while knitting and chatting. JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard Mary Sill knits a shawl during a meeting for The Loosely Knit Club on Tuesday. JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save photo package 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Butte woman charged with negligent homicide Shania Rose O’Brien made her initial appearance in court. Butte woman charged with health care fraud Heather Marie Bugni pleaded not guilty. Lori Maloney left behind a legacy beyond measure Butte woman will be missed. Anaconda man charged with rape after senior party in May An 18-year-old Anaconda man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly having sex in late May with a woman incap… New kids on the block: Magnolia Sweets and Drinks is feeling welcome in Uptown Butte Magnolia Sweets and Drinks opened June 20 at 53 E. Park St. and what a whirlwind it has been for owner Tiauna Paull and her staff.