Photos: Enjoying the Big Butte Open Space Park Jul 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 An American flag flutters in the wind atop the Orphan Girl Mine as a storm cloud looms overhead in Butte on Friday. JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard A hiker turns around while walking up a hill in the Big Butte Open Space Park on Friday. JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard Jen Mulkey jogs on a path with her two dogs in the Big Butte Open Space Park on Friday,. "It's a great place for my dogs," said Mulkey, who added that one of her dogs is a bird dog in training. JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard