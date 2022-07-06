Photos: Baby Ospreys given identification bands, have blood, feather samples taken by biologists

In a field steps from I-90, a team of biologists from the University of Montana took three baby Ospreys from nest at Warm Springs State Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The baby Ospreys were being taken from the nest in order to give them identification bands, in addition to having blood and feather samples taken to determine the chick's sex, plus the levels of heavy metals in their blood from eating fish from the Clark Fork River.
Rob Domenech crimps a new identification band onto a baby osprey on Wednesday. The osprey was one of three chicks banded from a nest located near Warm Springs State Wildlife Management Area in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. Biologists were banding the nest's three chicks in addition to taking blood and feather samples to test for heavy metal levels within the Clark Fork River.
A NorthWestern Energy employee positions a bucket truck Wednesday near an osprey nest at Warm Springs State Wildlife Management Area in preparation for biologists to band several baby ospreys. Biologists were banding the nest's three osprey chicks in addition to taking blood and feather samples to test for heavy metal levels within the Clark Fork River.
Rob Domenech, right, and Dalit Guscio, center, read information from a new identification band which the pair had placed on a baby osprey moments prior on Wednesday. The osprey was one of three chicks banded from a nest located near Warm Springs State Wildlife Management Area in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. Biologists were banding the nest's three osprey chicks in addition to taking blood and feather samples to test for heavy metal levels within the Clark Fork River.
Rob Domenech, right, walks high school students through the process of placing identification bands onto baby ospreys from a nest near Warm Springs State Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday. Biologists were banding the nest's three osprey chicks in addition to taking blood and feather samples to test for heavy metal levels within the Clark Fork River.
Rob Domenech labels blood samples taken from a baby osprey nested in Warm Springs State Management Area on Wednesday. Biologists were banding the nest's three osprey chicks in addition to taking blood and feather samples to test for heavy metal levels within the Clark Fork River.
Rob Domenech, left, monitors a baby osprey while Dalit Guscio prepares Wednesday to take feather samples from the baby chick which came from a nest in Warm Springs State Wildlife Management Area. The osprey was one of three chicks that biologists banded, in addition to gathering blood and feather samples to test for heavy metal levels within the Clark Fork River.
Two adult ospreys circle above their nest as a NorthWestern Energy lineman and a biologist return three baby ospreys to the nest, located near Warm Springs State Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday. Biologists were banding the nest's three osprey chicks in addition to taking blood and feather samples to test for heavy metal levels within the Clark Fork River.