Photos: Baby Ospreys given identification bands, have blood, feather samples taken by biologists

In a field steps from I-90, a team of biologists from the University of Montana took three baby Ospreys from nest at Warm Springs State Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The baby Ospreys were being taken from the nest in order to give them identification bands, in addition to having blood and feather samples taken to determine the chick's sex, plus the levels of heavy metals in their blood from eating fish from the Clark Fork River.