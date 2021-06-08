Pheasant plan panned

Montana legislators want to spend $1 million to have inmates breed and raise pheasants for hunters to kill. What? Is encouraging prisoners to get involved in a violent hobby that consists of shooting unwilling victims the only way they could come up with to waste that much money?

Breeding pheasants just to gun them down is proof positive that hunting has nothing to do with “conservation” and everything to do with hunters’ love of killing. It takes no skill to slay birds who’ve been reared by humans and are unafraid of them. And the plan is especially cruel considering that domestically raised birds struggle to survive when they are suddenly tossed into the wilderness to fend for themselves. Those who aren’t gunned down by hunters still have little chance of survival.