PETS OF THE WEEK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Merrifield started coaching track and field in 1954 and never stopped
The alleged incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Hummingbird Lane.
Butte-Silver Bow Deputy County Attorney Ellen Donohue filed the felony rape charges Monday along with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
A 23-year-old Deer Lodge man is facing a felony charge for allegedly choking a partner or family member.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.