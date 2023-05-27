Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pintler's Greta

Greta, a lovely yellow tabby, is still in need of a loving home, preferably with another cat that she can bond with. She had a brother who she loved, but he was adopted. She can be found now curled up with a tabby named Benji. It would be glorious if they could be adopted together!

For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711. Needed: tarps for our kennels.

Four Paws' Christina

Sheesh! I can't believe it. It's been a year, and I'm still here. So is my sister Eden. We are nice, quiet, good girls. We were abandoned when the humans got evicted and just left us. I'm all ready for a wonderful home. You know, tested, spayed, and vaccinated. All I need is you to come and adopt me. Call Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask for me or us. Thank you, Christina

Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.