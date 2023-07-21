Four Paws’ Kenny

Yeah, I'm sad. I was abandoned and wounded when I got here, but I'm all better now. I've been tested and am negative for FIV/FeLV, got my vaccinations for this year, but they'll be due next year so I can stay healthy. I'm also now neutered so you don't have to worry about me fathering any babies. I'm a good guy, litter box trained, playful but love to be petted. I'll bet I will love being a lap guy and get lots of cuddles as I love attention and pets. Purrease contact Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask her about adopting me. Sure would be grateful. Purrs for now, Kenny

Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.

Pintler’s Agate

For all you people out there that love white cats, we present Agate! Agate is with us because his owner had become homeless and was unable to care for him. He is a sweet, quiet, big (13 pounds) boy. He also has two different colored eyes, which is not uncommon in white cats. He seems to get along with all the other cats in our open cat rooms.

For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.