Four Paws’ Eggnog
I'm a nice friendly guy, but I do want to be your one and only. Uh, cat I mean. I'm all taken care of as far as medical goes, except I will need my booster shots when they are due. However I will not be fathering any babies. I'm a good boy and use my litterbox well. That is good as I'm an indoor guy. Love my canned treat in the morning (actually I'll be happy to eat it anytime you give it to me). I do like my dry kibble as well. Can I coax you to adopt me? Sure hope so. Please call Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask for me. I'll sure be grateful. Eggnog
Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.
Pintler’s Wayne
Wayne is a great, well-trained, loving dog. He is the most loyal and loving little guy who walks great on a leash. If you want a sweet, loyal and loving boy, he’s your dog! He has lived in a house and has good manners. Wayne just needs a regular fence and/or someone to walk him four times a day.
For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.