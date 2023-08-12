Four Paws’ Eggnog

I'm a nice friendly guy, but I do want to be your one and only. Uh, cat I mean. I'm all taken care of as far as medical goes, except I will need my booster shots when they are due. However I will not be fathering any babies. I'm a good boy and use my litterbox well. That is good as I'm an indoor guy. Love my canned treat in the morning (actually I'll be happy to eat it anytime you give it to me). I do like my dry kibble as well. Can I coax you to adopt me? Sure hope so. Please call Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask for me. I'll sure be grateful. Eggnog