Four Paws’ Kenny
Purrow. Would you want a nice, friendly furriend? Well here I am, all ready and waiting for you. I was abandoned and brought here from a different county. It was all new here and I was a little bit afraid at first, but I've gotten over that. I was wounded on my face when I came in and that's all healed. I've got everything taken care of for this year, although I will need my boosters every year. I do want to stay healthy. I'm neutered, house and litter box trained, so see? I really am all ready. Just need you to call Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask about adopting me. I'll be furrever grateful. Kenny
Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.
Pintler’s Soxxx
Soxxx finds herself without a home due to no fault of her own. She is in the prime of her life and needs a stable place where she will feel loved and secure. In return, she will be a loyal and loving companion.
For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.