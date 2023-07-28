Four Paws’ Kenny

Purrow. Would you want a nice, friendly furriend? Well here I am, all ready and waiting for you. I was abandoned and brought here from a different county. It was all new here and I was a little bit afraid at first, but I've gotten over that. I was wounded on my face when I came in and that's all healed. I've got everything taken care of for this year, although I will need my boosters every year. I do want to stay healthy. I'm neutered, house and litter box trained, so see? I really am all ready. Just need you to call Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask about adopting me. I'll be furrever grateful. Kenny