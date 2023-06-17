Four Paws' Flick

Hey there. I'm looking for a barn to live in. I'm tested and negative for FIV/FeLV, got my vaccinations and am now spayed. Would love to be where I can catch mice and not have to many people around. I'm not real friendly. If you can give me such a home, purrease contact Misty at 406-439-1405 and let her know you'd like to adopt me. Really would appreciate it. Flick

Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.

Pintler's Cocoa

Cocoa (or Coco) is just about the sweetest dog ever. She walks well on a leash and is very calm. Sometime in her past life, she has had puppies. She will be spayed before adoption, and there will be no more puppies for her. She will get to enjoy her life and new home. She is a happy and beautiful girl!

For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.