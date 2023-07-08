Four Paws’ Flick
Would you help meowt purrease? I’m not mean but don’t like or trust most humans. I’m a barn cat and would love to have a nice barn to live in and — of course — food and water. I’m super quiet and I’m even litter box trained. I was abandoned so I can’t tell you what happened to me before I got here. I can tell you that I’m now tested and negative for FIV/FeLV, up to date on my vaccinations and am spayed. So all I want and need is a home and regular meals, and I’ll work my tail off for you. I’m a good mouser. Contact Misty at 406-439-1405 and let her know you want to adopt me. Thanks, Flick
Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.
Pintler’s Snowshoe
Snowshoe has come a long ways from the scared kitten that showed up at our door. This handsome tuxedo cat is all dressed up and now just needs a home to go to. It could be yours!
For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.