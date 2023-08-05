Four Paws’ Ringo

Purrowdy folks. I was abandoned and then found by some nice people and brought to the rescue. I'm tested and negative for FIV/FeLV (whew! That's nasty stuff). I'm also now fully vaccinated and neutered — yep, no fathering babies from me. I'm a friendly guy and love getting attention. I'll even reach out to you and tell you I want more. Love my canned treat in the morning. I can't have any of that nasty, red-dyed food as it makes me sick (it's not good for anyone). I use my litter box like a good boy should. If you can make me happy and adopt me forever, please call Misty at 406=439-1405. Thank you so much, Ringo