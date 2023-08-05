Four Paws’ Ringo
Purrowdy folks. I was abandoned and then found by some nice people and brought to the rescue. I'm tested and negative for FIV/FeLV (whew! That's nasty stuff). I'm also now fully vaccinated and neutered — yep, no fathering babies from me. I'm a friendly guy and love getting attention. I'll even reach out to you and tell you I want more. Love my canned treat in the morning. I can't have any of that nasty, red-dyed food as it makes me sick (it's not good for anyone). I use my litter box like a good boy should. If you can make me happy and adopt me forever, please call Misty at 406=439-1405. Thank you so much, Ringo
Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.
NOTE: The winners of Four Paws' recent raffle to help the rescue have been announced:
People are also reading…
- First prize, a signed print from local artist Cheryl Ann Gordon: Diane Murray of Butte.
- Second prize, two deer lawn ornament statues: Kelly Petersen of Three Forks.
- Third prize, the Clays In Calico beanpot and gift certificate to LaHood Park Steakhouse: Kym Todd of Cardwell.
Pintler’s Sassy
Sassy isn't sassy at all. She is a sweet, energetic, healthy kitten. She has grown up with other cats in our open kitten room and loves to play. Hopefully, she will find her forever home before she becomes a full-grown cat!
For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.