Four Paws’ Kolin
Greetings, folks. I was abandoned, but I'm now tested and negative for FIV/FeLV, neutered, and up to date on my vaccinations. I will need my boosters when they are due each year. I'm a Hemingway cat, which means I have lots of fingers and toes, also known as a polydactyl cat. I have big hands and feet, and I love to use my hands to "knead" you. I'm a really nice guy, very loving, and I get along with other cats. Not sure about dogs, but if they don't hurt me or chase me, I'd probably get along with them, too. Call Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask about adopting me. I sure need a new home. Thanks, Kolin
Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.
Pintler’s Snowshoe
Sweet, young Snowshoe is looking for someone who might not want an “in your face” cat. He has been growing up at Pinter Pets and has become a very handsome, sleek kitty. He will blossom in a home of his own where he experiences a warm lap and kind pats.
For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.