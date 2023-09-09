Four Paws’ Kolin

Greetings, folks. I was abandoned, but I'm now tested and negative for FIV/FeLV, neutered, and up to date on my vaccinations. I will need my boosters when they are due each year. I'm a Hemingway cat, which means I have lots of fingers and toes, also known as a polydactyl cat. I have big hands and feet, and I love to use my hands to "knead" you. I'm a really nice guy, very loving, and I get along with other cats. Not sure about dogs, but if they don't hurt me or chase me, I'd probably get along with them, too. Call Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask about adopting me. I sure need a new home. Thanks, Kolin